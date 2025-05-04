ME’s office identifies man killed after being ran over ‘multiple times’ on Northwest Loop 410

A pedestrian was killed after being run over multiple times by vehicles on Northwest Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was killed after being run over multiple times by vehicles on Northwest Loop 410.

Yuvonte Rayshawn Garnett, 19, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Garnett attempted to cross the highway from south to north in the 4400 block of Northwest Loop 410 just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, “where pedestrians are prohibited,” police said.

A Ford Fusion traveling eastbound struck Garnett, who was then “ran over multiple times by other vehicles which remained on scene,” San Antonio police said.

Garnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said no criminal charges are pending in the case.

