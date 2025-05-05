Skip to main content
Local News

Pearl’s Hotel Emma ranked among the best in the US by Tripadvisor

Hotel Emma is the only Texas hotel to receive the honor

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Hotel Emma (Hotel Emma)

SAN ANTONIO – Hotel Emma has been ranked as one of the top 10 hotels in the United States.

Tripadvisor placed the Pearl hotel seventh on the Travelers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Best Hotels list.

The list recognized the highest level of excellence in travel, according to Tripadvisor.

It’s based on hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over 12 months.

Hotel Emma received a 4.9 out of 5 rating and has over 5,200 reviews.

“Set in the vibrant Pearl District, Hotel Emma offers a unique blend of history and luxury, with some of the best restaurants and shopping within reach,“ a description on Tripadvisor’s website stated. ”Everything you’d need can be found on-site, though—dine in at their award-winning restaurant or relax at the spa and rooftop terrace. The service is also top-notch, with the concierge just a text away for any recs or reservations, and daily turn-down service for that extra touch.”

Hotel Emma is the only Texas hotel to be ranked.

Tripadvisor said less than 1% of hotels achieve this milestone.

French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, earned the number one spot on Tripadvisor’s list this year.

