Pearl’s Hotel Emma ranked among the best in the US by Tripadvisor

SAN ANTONIO – Hotel Emma has been ranked as one of the top 10 hotels in the United States.

Tripadvisor placed the Pearl hotel seventh on the Travelers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Best Hotels list.

The list recognized the highest level of excellence in travel, according to Tripadvisor.

It’s based on hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over 12 months.

Hotel Emma received a 4.9 out of 5 rating and has over 5,200 reviews.

“Set in the vibrant Pearl District, Hotel Emma offers a unique blend of history and luxury, with some of the best restaurants and shopping within reach,“ a description on Tripadvisor’s website stated. ”Everything you’d need can be found on-site, though—dine in at their award-winning restaurant or relax at the spa and rooftop terrace. The service is also top-notch, with the concierge just a text away for any recs or reservations, and daily turn-down service for that extra touch.”

Hotel Emma is the only Texas hotel to be ranked.

Tripadvisor said less than 1% of hotels achieve this milestone.

French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, earned the number one spot on Tripadvisor’s list this year.

