San Antonio hotels get ranked among U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Best Hotels’

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio hotels have made the U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Hotels for 2024.

Hotel Emma ranked 13th on the list of 50 Best Hotels in the country and was named the best hotel in Texas.

Several other San Antonio hotels made the top lists for the state.

Best Hotels in Texas

#1: Hotel Emma

#13: Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort

#17: La Cantera Resort & Spa

#20: Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk

#23: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Best Resorts in Texas

#3: Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

#5: La Cantera Resort & Spa

#6: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Top 5 hotels in San Antonio

#1: Hotel Emma

#2: Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

#3: La Cantera Resort & Spa

#4: Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk

#5: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

You can see the rest of the rankings for San Antonio hotels here.