RECALL ROUNDUP: SharkNinja pressure cookers, YFLGOTOO children’s hair clips, Khol’s candle holders and Baseus chargers

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products are being recalled due to safety concerns, including SharkNinja pressure cookers, Kohl’s tea light candle holders, Delesot Snap children’s hair clips and Baseus portable chargers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing potential hazards for these products, such as lead poisoning, fire hazards and burn risks.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

SharkNinja Pressure Cooker

Around 1.8 million OP300 Series Multi-Function pressure cookers are being recalled by SharkNinja due to a serious burn injury risk.

According to the CPSC, the pressure-cooking lid can be opened while in use and cause hot content to escape, which poses a burn hazard.

SharkNinja has received 106 burn injury reports, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body. The CPSC said 26 lawsuits have been filed.

These pressure cookers were sold at Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and Amazon from January 2019 to March 2025.

Users are advised to stop using the pressure cooking function on the product and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. The CPSC said air frying and other functions are safe for use.

You can find the recall information here.

Dlesot Snap Hair Clips

YFLGOTOO is recalling around 3,800 of their Dlesot Snap children’s hair clips because they contain levels of lead that exceed the federal limit, posing a poisoning risk.

The CPSC said no injuries have been reported.

These clips were sold exclusively on Amazon from April 2024 to September 2024.

The CPSC advised users to immediately stop using the clips and keep them away from children.

While Amazon is contacting all known buyers directly, you can also contact YFLGOTOO to start the process of receiving a refund. The CPSC said you need to send a picture of the disposal to get a refund.

You can find the recall information here.

Kohl’s Candle Holders

Kohl’s is recalling around 1,960 of their tea light candle holders because they can catch on fire and pose a burn hazard.

While no injuries have been reported, Kohl’s has received two reports of the holders catching on fire.

These were sold at Kohl’s stores and online from September 2024 to April 2025.

Users are advised to stop using the candle holders and return them to any Kohl’s store for a refund in the form of the original payment or a gift card, the CPSC said. For online buyers, a prepaid shipping label will be provided.

All known users are being contacted by Kohl’s, according to the CPSC.

You can find the recall information here.

Baseus Portable Chargers

Baseus is recalling around 55,380 of their 65W portable chargers due to a fire hazard.

The CPSC said the lithium-ion battery in the charger can overheat, which poses a safety concern.

Baseus has received 76 reports of the recalled chargers overheating, including four fires and three property damage reports, the CPSC said.

These were sold online on Amazon, AliExpress, Walmart and Baseus from April 2020 to April 2025.

According to the CPSC, users are advised to stop using this product and contact Baseus for a free replacement.

You can find the recall information and how to receive a replacement here.

