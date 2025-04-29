RECALL ROUNDUP: Huffy’s UTV, Tonka Dump Truck and Aliexpress LED lights

Recall Roundup: These toys may be hazardous

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products have been recalled due to safety concerns.

Products such as Huffy’s UTV, Huffy’s Tonka Dump Truck Toys and LED Strip lights from Aliexpress could pose fire and ingestion hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Huffy Torex UTV Toys

Huffy is recalling around 24,700 of its Torex UTV Ride-On toys because the toy can pose a fire hazard due to improper wiring.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the toy company received 20 reports of the UTVs smoking or catching fire. This has resulted in five minor burns.

These were sold at Walmart between August 2019 to December 2024.

Users are advised to stop using the toys and contact Huffy to schedule a free repair.

Anyone who chooses to have a third party repair the toy, the CPSC said they will reimburse users up to $50.

You can find the recall information here.

Huffy Tonka Dump Truck Toys

Around 23,260 Huffy Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks have been recalled because the controller can overheat and cause a burn risk.

While no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC, Huffy has been told that three controllers overheated and one truck caught on fire.

These toys were sold at Target and Sam’s Club stores and online between June 2023 to March 2025.

Users are advised to keep the trucks away from children.

While Huffy is contacting all known buyers directly, anyone can contact them to start the process of getting a free replacement, according to the CPSC.

You can find the recall information here.

Aliexpress LED Strip Lights

Aliexpress is recalling around 390 LED strip lights due to a serious injury risk.

The lights use button cell batteries, which are easily accessible to children and can be dangerous to them if swallowed, the CPSC said.

These lights were sold on Aliexpress.com from March 2024 to November 2024.

Anyone with these lights are advised to keep them away from children.

While all known users are being contacted, anyone can also reach out to Aliexpress at their email address with a photo of the lights cut in half.

After that, users are advised dispose of the lights and button cell batteries safely, per local waste procedures.

You can find the recall information here.