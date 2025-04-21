RECALL ROUNDUP: Volkswagen, Ford and Chrysler vehicles recalled

This photo provided by Stellantis shows the 2023 Dodge Hornet, an all-new compact SUV that shares underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Tonale. (Courtesy of Stellantis via AP)

Several vehicles are being recalled due to potential safety risks, including Volkswagen, Ford and Chrysler.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said the recalls are due to some issues with airbags, brakes and batteries.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Volkswagen

Around 3,773 of Volkswagen’s 2022 to 2023 Audi RS E-TRON GT and E-TRON GT vehicles are being recalled.

The airbag in the front passenger seat may not activate when the seat is occupied, posing an injury risk.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The NHTSA said dealers will replace the seat cushion for free. While notification letters will be mailed on June 6, owners can contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. The recall number is 74HC.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford - F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator

Ford is recalling 123,611 of their 2017-2018 Expedition, F-150 and Lincoln Navigator vehicles because of a brake issue.

The NHTSA said brake fluid can leak into the brake booster, reducing brake function.

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and brake booster for free, as necessary.

The NHTSA said notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 28, but owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S37, which is an expansion of NHTSA recall number 22V-150.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford - E-Transit Chassis Cab

Ford is pulling around 457 of their 2024 to 2025 E-Transit Chassis Cab vehicles due to a fire risk.

The NHTSA said the high-voltage battery pack can crack, causing water to get inside the high-voltage battery.

Dealers will inspect, repair and replace the battery assembly for free, as necessary.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from buildings until the repair is complete.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed May 5, owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

The number for this recall is 25S36, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford - Explorer

Around 24,655 Ford 2025 Explorer vehicles are being recalled due to a powertrain control module (PCM) issue.

The PCM may reset while driving, which can cause an engine stall, according to the NHTSA.

Ford dealers will update the PCM software for free. While notification letters are expected to be mailed May 26, owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S35, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Chrysler

Chrysler is recalling around 48,494 of their 2023-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet vehicles because of a display issue.

The NHTSA said the rearview camera image may not show up, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the software or replace the radio for free, as necessary.

While notification letters will be mailed on June 4, owners can contact Chrysler’s customer service at 800-853-1403.

The numbers for this recall are 13C and 38C, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

