Future District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia discusses plans for infrastructure, community spaces

SAN ANTONIO – Edward Mungia was the only newcomer to sweep his district election and avoid a runoff.

He will officially be the next District 4 city councilman, but he’s not new to the district.

Mungia, 32, has worked in that city office for years under councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, who vacated the office to run for mayor. She came in fourth place out of 27 candidates.

He also grew up in the district, which is why he brought KSAT to Valley Hi Elementary, where he went to school from kindergarten to 5th grade.

“This is bringing back a lot of memories,” he said as he walked around, telling stories about how his love for government began.

“I was in fifth grade here and I did a talent show on that very stage where I recited every U.S. president. Some people thought that was cool, some people didn’t think that was interesting,” he said.

Now that he’s about to be a government official, the issues he campaigned on are becoming real.

“Bringing city services here to all parts of the district because around here, it’s a concern that we’ve received about stray dogs. The kids have to walk to school,” Mungia said.

He learned about these issues while working with Rocha Garcia.

“I think it’s helpful that (constituents) know I know the systems, right? And I don’t have to rely on a director to then kind of relay that message down. I know the person directly responsible,” Mungia said.

However, he pointed out a flaw in the system that residents have identified as their communication with the city.

“We have got to do better so that if a resident calls 311 on their own, they can receive the same amount of assistance and help as quickly as possible than if I was to pick up the phone as a council member,” Mungia said.

Mungia said there are lots of ways to fix that, partly by educating the community.

“Even when you talk about code compliance, a lot may get cited, but then it has to go to municipal court and that can take even a couple months and residents don’t know it’s going to court,” he said.

On election night, Mungia told KSAT one of his main goals was creating more community spaces, specifically for children.

“How do they gather with their friends in a safe space that’s near their school and near their home? Where are the nearest parks to the neighborhood? We have a very small one at the Johnson Library, Sun Valley Park, but also no sidewalk to get there, even though it’s down the street for the kids,” he said.

Mungia took KSAT out to the streets to see what he meant.

With just a small amount of rain over the last day, the intersections were flooded.

“This is the issue we see here,” Mungia said, pointing at the street issues and potholes.

Neighbor Ralph Sanchez said he feels “sorry” for the children walking.

“They get all wet and then they go to school,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez had already voiced his concerns to Mungia while he block-walked during his campaign.

He voted for Mungia and is now ready to see his campaign promises come to life.

Mungia said those changes cannot come without more public meetings that residents will actually attend.

“We need public meetings before we construct, because an engineer will come and design it, but they don’t have the same feedback the residents are going to give,” he said.

Mungia believes some residents who have been complaining about these issues for a while now may have disengaged, but he hopes they will come to the table.

“They need a lot of plans in place, and they want their voices heard in the development of that plan, and so I’m really ready to do that with all my residents,” Mungia said.

