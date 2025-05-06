Skip to main content
Here’s how the Men’s Final Four impacted San Antonio

$440 million in economic impact, city says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four was hosted by San Antonio this past March, making it the fifth time the Alamo City has hosted the second-largest sporting event in the country.

In a press release obtained by KSAT, the City of San Antonio and the Alamodome announced the tournament’s financial impact and viewership.

The Alamodome boasted more than 100,000 unique visitors for the event. The attendance for the games on April 5 and April 7 was nearly 135,000. The total for the semifinal showdowns was more than 68,000, the city said.

The Alamodome said in their press release that $440 million was generated in economic impact, with direct spending just under $100 million.

Many organizations teamed up to make this possible. Some honorable mentions include the San Antonio Organizing Committee, San Antonio Sports, Visit San Antonio, SAPD, CCDO, SAFD, San Antonio’s Convention & Sports Facilities, TXDOT and more, according to the city’s press release.

Additionally, around 2,500 volunteers helped the Alamodome, Convention Center staff and city departments ensure San Antonio’s streets, sidewalks and new places such as Hemisfair were ready for visitors. This planning began as soon as the city was announced as the host for the Final Four, the city’s release said.

“The spotlight on San Antonio showcased something significant,” said Steve Zito, Assistant Director of Convention & Sports Facilities/Alamodome for the City of San Antonio. “The Alamodome has never looked better.”

The Final Four’s reach also extended to social media. The Convention and Sports Marketing team, made up of six people, garnered 61 posts over five social media accounts, the city’s release said. This included both local and national coverage, from court installation videos to national news hits.

The City of San Antonio said the CSF posts generated 6,104 interactions, with an average of more than 359 per post.

 This past week, the release said the posts received 481,131 impressions, with an average of 28,302 views per post.

