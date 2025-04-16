BY THE NUMBERS: San Antonio saw impressive turnout during NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Recently released attendance numbers reveal that San Antonio once again had an impressive turnout at Final Four weekend.

The NCAA released viewership and attendance figures for this year’s tournament all the way to the Final Four and the national championship game.

2025 Final Four crowd in the Alamodome (KSAT 2025)

This year marks the fifth time San Antonio has hosted the Men’s Final Four. The city also hosted in 2018, 2008, 2004 and 1998.

The Alamodome had a crowd of 68,252 for the Final Four semifinal games, according to the NCAA, and 66,602 fans at the championship game. Volunteers made up 2,500 people in attendance, and 1,805 people were credentialed media.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: A general view of atmosphere seen for Capital One JamFest® during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival) (2025 Getty Images)

Overall tournament attendance reached 707,961 people, with all 50 U.S. states and 26 different countries represented, the NCAA said.

The Final Four team farthest from the Alamo City was Duke, who traveled 1,368 miles.

2025 Final Four San Antonio volunteers (KSAT 2025)

The NCAA reported the following attendance numbers for Final Four weekend events in San Antonio:

NCAA Men’s Final Four Dribble - 3,000 (max capacity)

NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest - 66,316 (third highest attendance ever)

Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday - 10,521

NCAA March Madness Music Festival - 129,903 (highest total attendance since 2018)

NCAA Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate presented by Nissan - 78,442

In 2018, an estimated 145,000 people attended the three-day March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Benson Boone performs onstage for Capital One JamFest® during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival) (2025 Getty Images)

The NCAA also said 27,573,656 minutes were read this year as part of the Read to the Final Four.

The first semifinal game between Florida and Auburn saw 14.6 million viewers. The matchup between Houston and Duke had 16 million viewers, the NCAA said.

2025 Final Four Houston Warmup (KSAT 2025)

The national championship had 18.1 million people tuned in to watch, according to the NCAA, with broadcasts distributed in 179 countries. This year’s Men’s Final Four weekend was the most watched since 2017.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: A general view of atmosphere seen for Coca Cola Live during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival) (2025 Getty Images)

