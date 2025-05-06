Lawyer answers questions about Trump’s $1,000 incentive for immigrant self-deportation

SAN ANTONIO – The Trump Administration announced a new incentive for undocumented immigrants to “self-deport” on Monday.

The administration is offering immigrants $1,000, plus travel fees, to leave the country voluntarily.

“I think people are finally getting the message, if you leave on your own, you can take advantage of legal programs and come back. But if we have to go through the process of deporting you, there are mandatory bars against you for up to 20 years, sometimes forever,” said White House Border Czar Tom Homan.

The department said it had already paid for a plane ticket for one immigrant to return home to Honduras from Chicago, and said more tickets have been booked for this week and next.

For immigrants wanting to accept the incentive, the Trump Administration has transformed an application from the Biden Administration that used to help immigrants enter the U.S.

The application is now a tool to help immigrants return to their home countries. It is called CBP Home.

Tuesday, KSAT asked viewers what questions they had about this new proclamation, and San Antonio immigration attorney Lance Curtwright answered them.

Q&A with Curtwright

What’s your reaction to the $1,000 incentive announcement?

“One of disbelief, one of surprise, I suppose. But here we are, and so we’re trying to unpack it.”

What parts do you think are causing confusion?

“Some of these individuals are in immigration court proceedings. So on one hand, they’re receiving a demand telling them that they must appear at a court proceeding. And then on the other hand, they’re receiving these notices to leave before that court proceeding.”

The proclamation said it will be easier to return to America. Your thoughts?

“It’s a mixed message. And there are severe consequences. So if you do not go to a court proceeding, you will be ordered deported in your absence. And contrary to what the proclamation said yesterday, your ability to come back to the United States legally will be more complicated.”

Do you have clients asking about this already?

“Not yet. So it just came out yesterday. We’re going to look at each person individually. If they’re in immigration court proceedings seeking some type of benefit from the court, they might want to go forward with that hearing to have the judge see if they can stay here without leaving the United States. That would be a great number of people, I think.”

What questions do you still have about the incentive?

“How are they actually going to receive this $1,000? Will it work like an IRS refund? Is there going to be a banking account?”

What’s your advice to immigrants eligible for this?

“Don’t take advantage of this until you talk to a lawyer. Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into. That’s critical for every immigrant. What is the best case for them? What risks are involved that they take this? And what are the chances that they could come back? So they know exactly what their options are, applying a high-level risk benefit analysis.”