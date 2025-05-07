Boil water notice issued for Country Springs community in northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A boil water notice has been issued for a community in northwest Bexar County due to low pressure.

Texas Water Utilities announced Wednesday afternoon that 256 customers in the Country Springs Public Water System ID No. 0150421 are under a boil water notice.

Recommended Videos

A major leak in the distribution system has caused water pressure to fall below acceptable levels, the utility said in a notification.

Bacteriological tests will be conducted once the situation stabilizes, and the utility will lift the boil water notice accordingly.

Children, seniors and those with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to harmful bacteria.

To eliminate all harmful bacteria and microbes, water intended for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and then cooled before being used for drinking or any human consumption. The water must be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.