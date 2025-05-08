Davis-Scott YMCA to remain closed amid ‘significant mechanical issues’ inside facility

SAN ANTONIO – A YMCA just east of downtown has no signs of reopening anytime soon.

The Davis-Scott Family YMCA, located at 1213 Iowa St., has been closed since Jan. 7 of this year.

According to a spokesperson from the YMCA of Greater San Antonio, the facility shut down due to “significant mechanical issues,” including a failure of the building’s boiler system, which did not pass inspection and requires a full replacement.

The issues with the boiler system have an impact on the facility’s water systems and indoor air temperature, making it unsafe to continue having customers.

“The safety and well-being of our members and staff is always our highest priority, and the facility cannot remain open under the current conditions,” the spokesperson said.

The original plan was for the facility to reopen this May, but the mechanical issues have not been fixed yet. A reopening date is not known at this time.

“We are committed to keeping the community informed and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work in collaboration with the City of San Antonio to restore full operations at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA,” said the spokesperson.

Those who typically go to the Davis-Scott location can continue their programming and aquatic services at the Antioch Sports Complex and St. Philip’s College.

Monthly food distributions are ongoing, and Davis-Scott members continue to access programs and amenities at any of the 11 locations throughout Greater San Antonio.

The spokesperson said they will continue to provide youth summer programming beginning next month.