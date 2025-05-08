San Antonio Police Department to host seized vehicle auction

The San Antonio Police Department announced it will host a seized vehicle auction on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced it will host a seized vehicle auction next week, according to a press release.

The gates and registration for the auction will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, with bidding scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at 3625 Growdon Road, located on the city’s Southwest Side.

For anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle, SAPD said the department will only accept cash or credit, but not American Express.

Vehicles must be paid for on the day of the sale. Successful bidders can pick up their vehicles from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday or from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

SAPD said all vehicles must be removed from the property by 4 p.m. on Friday.