Hays County unveils Narcan vending machine at jail

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new Narcan vending machine at the jail Friday.

The vending machine is part of an ongoing commitment by the sheriff’s office to address the opioid crisis and reduce overdoses.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse the potentially fatal effects of opioid overdoses, including those caused by heroin, fentanyl, and prescription painkillers.

The machine is located inside the lobby of the jail and is open to the public.

The vending machine was made possible through a partnership between the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the Behavioral Health Program of the Hays County Health Department, and the Texas Integrated Community Opioid Network (ICON).

“This is a significant proactive step toward saving lives, and I’m extremely grateful for our partnership with the Hays County Health Department and ICON,” Chief Deputy Brett Bailey said.

The Behavioral Health Program of the Hays County Health Department will also provide educational materials and resources near the vending machine.

“True public safety is about protecting lives through proactive, compassionate measures. The Health Department is proud of this cross-sector collaboration that benefits the entirety of the county. As a community, we must support and protect one another,” said Hays County Behavioral Health Coordinator Peyton Wagner.

Looking ahead, the sheriff’s office says Hays County remains committed to exploring and implementing innovative solutions that promote health, safety, and recovery for all residents.

