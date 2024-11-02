Skip to main content
Local News

First Narcan vending machine arrives in San Antonio

The free vending machine is available at Rise Recovery’s Mossrock campus

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Rise Recovery, Narcan, North Side, San Antonio, Fighting Fentanyl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio now has its first Narcan vending machine, and it’s free.

City of San Antonio Chief Mental Health Officer Jessie Higgins noted some alarming statistics that could be curbed with more access to Narcan.

“In 2023, Bexar County had an increase in fatal overdose caused by any substance, and our rate in Bexar County was higher than the rate of the state of Texas, and so, this means we cannot stop,” Higgins said.

The Narcan vending machine was introduced at Rise Recovery’s Charlie Naylor Recovery Campus, located on the North Side.

“Over 20 United States young people die from overdose each week,” Rise Recovery chief executive officer Evita Morin said.

As fentanyl overdose cases continue to rise, nonprofits like Conscious Conduit said Narcan is the answer.

If used within five minutes of an overdose, Anthony Delabano with Conscious Conduit said Narcan has an 80% success rate.

“Does that mean you can run to a vending machine and go get one? No. It means you need to have it in your purse,” Delabano said. “It means when you see free Narcan, you need to pick it up and put it in your purse or in your pocket.”

Narcan is also available over the counter at pharmacies. Two doses cost approximately $45.

Free Narcan, of course, can be found at Rise Recovery’s Charlie Naylor Recovery Campus, located at 2803 Mossrock.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

