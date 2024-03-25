Haven for Hope security officers carry Narcan at all times and save lives

Haven’s Life Safety Officers (LSOs) each have a pouch on their belt labeled naloxone, which has the brand name Narcan.

SAN ANTONIO – Life-saving abilities are now constantly at arms reach for the security team at Haven for Hope, which serves a community experiencing homelessness.

“Which contains two four-milligram Narcan nasal shots,” said LSO Charles Buendia.

Their job is different day to day.

“We patrol and interact with clients, answer questions, and then conduct what they call a client checking,” Buendia said.

Client checking is usually health concerns which could be anything from an allergic reaction up to an opioid overdose.

Havens’ dispatch team monitors more than 600 cameras across campus and can call LSOs if it looks like a client is in crisis.

“I’ve been on most of our Narcan cases and have administered Narcan to clients to bring them out of an overdose,” Buendia said.

Out of the nine lives saved from overdose in the past two years, Buendia has revived six of those people.

“Basically you would make sure that their airway is clear, insert it into the nose, and then just press this red tab. If it doesn’t have an effect, which it typically will, we will administer a second dose of Narcan,” Buendia said showing the easy-to-use nasal spray.

The success he’s had is all thanks to training and teamwork.

“We work closely with outside agencies like San Antonio Fire Department to have our LSOs trained, to be prepared to respond to an incident in case somebody is experiencing an overdose,” said Haven Life Safety Director, Chief Christy Martinez.

Martinez said keeping the Narcan at arm’s reach, gives officers a boost of confidence.

“With the rising numbers in overdoses related to fentanyl and opioids, it was important for us to make sure that we had that available for us here on campus,” Martinez said.

Buendia said it’s not just about saving lives, but seeing what people do with those lives afterward.

“It’s actually quite often I’ve had clients come up. They’ve been near death and then a few days later when I see them after they get discharged from the hospital say, ‘Hey, bro, you saved my life.’ And in fact, they get into our treatment program,” Buendia said.

They acknowledge that’s not the case for every person. After clients are revived they can refuse medical treatment, but they are always offered substance use disorder resources and are encouraged to get help.

Life Safety Officers wear a small special pin on their vests, showing how many lives they’ve saved.

“I’m up to my sixth of life saved. I was informed that we don’t have any more above a five, so they have to get one made for me,” Buendia said, showing a blank space where the number will eventually go.

While the numbers signal an enormous societal problem, the LSOs also know that each number on the pin will signify a person who now has a fighting chance to find recovery.

Recovery experts, doctors, and pharmacists all recommend everyone carry naloxone with them or have it available at home. Most insurance allows people to pick it up at pharmacies with little to no cost. There is also a free Narcan program through the UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing.

Buendia confirms what those experts report, that if naloxone is administered to someone who is not having an opioid overdose, there are no negative side effects. That’s why it is safe to have in the house with children and pets.

Anyone dealing with substance use disorder can find resources through Haven for Hope, or tap a network of resources through UT Health San Antonio’s Be Well Texas program. The number is (888) 852-3935. The program offers help with counseling, treatment, housing and more.

To learn more about Narcan, watch our detailed KSAT Explains episode now.