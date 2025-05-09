New bills aim to combat trespassing at Texas zoos

Multiple zoos across Texas, including the San Antonio Zoo, are asking the state for stronger penalties for trespassing and habitat intrusions.

House Bill 1720/Senate Bill 2969 relates to the creation of the criminal offense to trespass in a facility housing an animal and restitution for property damage resulting from the trespass.

These bills would make trespassing in a facility that houses animals a jail felony. It would be upgraded to a third-degree felony if the trespasser harms the animal.

“In recent years, we have seen zoo intrusions escalate. Some of these have been for social media clout, some simply the result of bad behavior and some even resulting theft and harm of animals.” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO San Antonio Zoo.

Additionally, it mandates restitution for any property damage resulting from such trespass, thereby holding offenders accountable and providing financial relief to facility owners.

These bills not only enhance the security of animal housing facilities, but they also promote responsible behavior and respect for property rights.

These bills commit to the safety and security of animals, staff and visitors at Texas zoos.

“Currently the penalties in place are not enough of a deterrent for trespassing, and for habitat intrusions specifically they simply don’t exist. We need these stronger penalties in place to help us better keep our animals, staff and guests safe,” Morrow said.

The bills were submitted to the House and Senate through the Texas Travel Alliance, Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound).