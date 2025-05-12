Family seeks justice for man killed in hit-and-run while walking on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run incident is seeking justice nearly a month later.

Casey Escobar, 39, was hit and killed by a driver around 6 a.m. on April 19 while he walked northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near West Commerce Street.

His sister, Christy Almaras, said she was unsure why her brother was walking on a highway but believed it was to get to a family friend’s house.

“Nobody deserves to leave this world like he did, alone on the side of the road, as if his life didn’t matter,” Almaras said.

Authorities said Escobar was walking in a dimly lit area on the highway when an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on I-35 hit him. The driver failed to stop and render aid.

Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This went from an honest accident to a crime,” Almaras said. “It did because they didn’t stop to help him, to render aid, to call 911 or anything.”

Authorities said vehicle debris found at the scene indicated the driver’s vehicle could be a metallic grey 2017-2019 Nissan Rogue Sport.

Police said they believe there is damage to the vehicle’s front passenger side, with the passenger side mirror missing.

In reflecting on her brother, Almaras said, “Casey, you were the pain in my butt all our lives. But you are my little brother, and I love you so much, and we miss you dearly.”

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.