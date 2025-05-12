Record heat expected in Texas this week. Good thing ERCOT relies on solar power.

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas is expected to be one of the hottest places on the globe this week, as temperatures are forecast to soar to near 105 degrees.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas anticipates that the power grid will handle the increased demand, largely thanks to solar power.

First, a look at the forecast

Texas will likely set multiple records this week. Starting Tuesday, temperatures will skyrocket into the 100s.

Wednesday is likely our hottest day, with temperatures poised to reach near 105 degrees. This could make San Antonio one of the hottest places not only in the country but in the world.

Temperatures will be near 100 degrees even heading into the weekend.

“While Texas temperatures have certainly reached 100 degrees in May in the past, this type of consistent triple-digit weather is usually reserved for August or September,“ KSAT Weather Authority meteorologist Sarah Spivey said. ”The forecast across Texas this week calls for daily, record-breaking highs ranging from 100-110 degrees. That’s 15 to 20 degrees above average.”

Daytime highs will soar this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

What does this mean for the Texas power grid?

According to ERCOT, which operates the state power grid, the gigawatt supply is well above the forecasted demand. That means there shouldn’t be an energy crisis.

ERCOT supply and demand forecast. (KSAT)

Renewable energy makes up the majority of the state’s fuel mix.

As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, the state’s current generation is:

Solar: 26,381 MW (48.4%)

Wind: 4,847 MW (8.9%)

Natural Gas: 14,513 MW (26.6%)

Coal and Lignite: 4,678 MW (8.6%)

Nuclear: 3,835 MW (7.0%)

ERCOT is expecting the energy demand to peak at 84.2 gigawatts on Wednesday.

That would come close to the all-time record of 85.5 gigawatts, which Texas set on Aug. 10, 2023.

However, it is expected to surpass the May record for energy demand: 77 gigawatts.

Temperature forecast for Texas on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (KSAT)

Does this heat wave mean anything for our summer?

The good news here is that a May heat wave doesn’t always correlate to a ridiculously hot summer.

We’ve seen hot Mays before and not-so-hot summers.

With that said, should the forecast remain dry, drought conditions often help to boost temperatures.

