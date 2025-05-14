Skip to main content
Mike Taylor, Brad Mayhar dish on upcoming San Antonio BBQ cook-off

Event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: GMSA+, Food, Events, Mike Taylor, Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army, San Antonio

Mike Taylor, co-host of the popular podcast “In the Building,” and Brad Mayhar from the Salvation Army joined RJ Marquez on GMSA+ to chat about an exciting barbecue cook-off happening this weekend in San Antonio.

There will be plenty to savor and enjoy, from mouth-watering brisket to unique cook’s choice entries, at the Salvation Army Peacock Red Shield Youth Center’s annual Mike Taylor’s BBQ Cook-off starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

Don’t miss out on this flavorful event benefiting the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Youth Center. Catch the full interview for all the details.

Find tickets here.

About the Author
RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

