Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Free city-hosted event looks to ease home maintenance repair costs

Free Home Repair Fair happens Saturday, May 17, at Hemisfair’s Confluence Theater

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

Tags: San Antonio, Bexar County, Hemisfair, Downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Home maintenance costs can vary depending on the size of the home, but HomeGuide.com says an average is anywhere from $4,000 to $22,000.

Getting quotes and estimates can be a hassle and overwhelming to get good reviews. So, the City of San Antonio is trying to help alleviate the stress homeowners face with this task.

For the 16 year the city is hosting an event that brings in over 50 vendors to one central spots for free, the name is different but the goal is the same says Shanon Miller with the Office of Historic Preservation.

“If somebody has a particular project in mind, then it might be helpful to bring photos along. So as they’re talking to someone, they can show photos of what their issues are, what their concerns are, and what they’d like to have help with. And so certainly that could help,” she said.

The COSA Home Repair Fair will be Saturday at Confluence Theater at Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 655 E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

The event will feature do-it-yourself demonstrations, a movie for kids and other crafts. Entry is completely free.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Santiago Esparza headshot

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS