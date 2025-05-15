Skip to main content
‘I cry myself to sleep’: Mother of 16-year-old killed in drive-by shooting shares new details

Dominique Miller shared texts her son sent her before he was shot and killed

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

LIVE OAK, TexasLamarcus Willis, 16, was fatally shot just steps from his home after texting his mother about someone he thought was suspicious being on his school bus.

Willis was walking home from the bus stop on April 2 after dismissal at Roosevelt High School. Before Willis could make it from the bus stop to his front door, he was shot multiple times on Fratelli Road near Toepperwein Road.

Willis died later that day at a hospital.

“I’m empty, I’m numb, I’m hurt,” said Dominique Miller, Willis’s mom.

San Antonio police arrested 17-year-old Ty Ron Keith Rodgers, another Roosevelt High student, for murder.

“He texted my phone stating that someone who wasn’t supposed to be riding his bus got off at the bus and that it felt weird,” Miller said.

A Northeast ISD official confirmed that Rodgers, the suspect charged, was a Roosevelt High School student. The official also said the district has no knowledge of anyone being on Willis’s bus who wasn’t supposed to be on the bus and that the district is cooperating with police.

Though a suspect is charged with murder, Miller said the shooting has pushed multiple people out of the neighborhood, citing two families on just one street who have moved out since then. Miller said a bullet went in one of those family’s homes.

“I know they have that one person in custody, but what about the people that set it up? I feel it’s accessory to murder,” Miller said.

Miller said she was unaware of any ongoing disputes involving her son and doesn’t know why anyone would shoot and kill him.

“I cry myself to sleep,” Miller said. “I cry waking up, looking at his picture on the side of my bed. That was my heart. I miss him.”

