Federal judge issues injunction to restore Institute of Museum and Library Services

SAN ANTONIO – An injunction from a federal judge is working to restore the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) after an executive order by the Trump administration called for its effective termination.

According to the court documents, the injunction calls for the Trump administration to begin bringing back the IMLS in full, as well as its employees.

But how did this happen?

Background

An executive order from President Donald Trump on March 14 called for eliminating non-statutory requirements from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and other government entities.

The order said that the head of the institute needed to explain what functions the entity is statutorily required to serve within seven days.

That deadline was Friday, March 21.

On March 31, NPR reported that the entire staff had been placed on administrative leave by their acting director, Keith Sonderling. He is also the current deputy secretary of labor.

A statement from the AFGE Local 3403, which represents IMLS workers, confirmed this. It stated that they were notified after a “brief meeting between DOGE staff and IMLS leadership.”

The statement went on to say that the status of previously awarded grants was “unclear” as there was no staff to process them, and it was “likely that most grants will be terminated.”

Lawsuit

On April 4, 21 states filed a lawsuit against President Trump for his dismantling of several federal agencies, including the IMLS.

According to the court documents, the lawsuit was filed by 21 states (not including Texas) as a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as a request for an emergency temporary restraining order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure.

This means that the plaintiffs not only wanted a judge to declare what was right and wrong in the situation (in this case, whether President Trump was right in dismantling the IMLS, as well as other agencies), but they also wanted a court-ordered remedy to prevent future harm and an emergency restraining order, which is more urgent and does not notify the other party.

The 21 states suing were Rhode Island, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, Hawaii, California, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, Nevada, Vermont, New Mexico, Wisconsin and Washington.

The lawsuit said, in part, that “the sudden halting of the agencies’ work after decades of close cooperation will immediately put at risk hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding on which the States depend, and undermine library programs, economic opportunity, and the free flow of commerce throughout the country.”

Injunction and Response

Judge John J. McConnell Jr., Chief Judge of the District of Rhode Island, issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration on May 13.

Court documents show that Judge McConnell granted the full restoration of three agencies: the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

The injunction said that the Trump administration must take all necessary steps to restore the IMLS, as well as the employees who were placed on leave or terminated as a result of the EO.

Additionally, the Trump administration is not allowed to take any more actions in reducing the agency, unless there is a reasonable explanation for the action that does not prevent the department from fulfilling its requirements.

The injunction said these actions needed to be carried out by the Trump administration within seven days of the order or give an explanation why full compliance has not been practiced.

The ALA, which filed its own lawsuit against the Trump administration and received a temporary restraining order halting the IMLS’s dismantling, had this to say about the injunction:

ALA is encouraged by Judge McConnell’s order. The preliminary injunction is good news – at least temporarily – for many libraries and other institutions, which will be able to resume services suspended due to the administration’s executive order. IMLS funding is particularly important to libraries in small, rural and Tribal communities, where federal funding is vital to their survival. Cindy Hohl, ALA President

KSAT reached out to the Witte Museum for comment on the injunction. Here is its full statement:

The Witte Museum is pleased to have received confirmation that our funding through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) will be reinstated. We are encouraged by this development and remain hopeful that a final resolution through this injunction will ensure full reinstatement of funding to all organizations impacted by the prior cuts. Cultural institutions play an essential role in education, community engagement, and the preservation of our shared history, and their work must be supported. Witte Museum

KSAT also reached out to the DoSeum, which referred us to its previous statement, given below:

Museums and libraries play a critical role in our society, serving as centers of learning, creativity, and community engagement. We stand with our peers in support of preserving the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and its vital role in fostering cultural preservation, education, and community development across the United States. IMLS is the only federal agency dedicated to providing critical resources to libraries and museums in all 50 states and territories and is the subject of a recent Executive Order. Museums and libraries contribute over $50 billion to the U.S. economy annually, and as we celebrate their impact, we must also acknowledge the critical role of federal funding in support of these institutions. Several local museums like The DoSeum have benefited from IMLS grants, demonstrating the positive impact of federal funding on our local community. The IMLS has been instrumental in helping The DoSeum develop innovative exhibits and programs, such as our Reading Lab and our “Dream Tomorrow Today” exhibit. “Uniquely Us”, which is open now through April 20, 2025, is proudly supported by an IMLS grant and stands as a testament to the innovative and inclusive programming that such funding enables. As we stand in solidarity with our peers, we underscore the critical role of the IMLS in our industry. This federal agency, which accounts for a mere 0.0046% of the national budget, is not just a source of financial support but closes a gap that local governments struggle to fill, particularly in states that do not heavily invest in museums and libraries. We urge our Congress to recognize the importance of preserving IMLS, not only for its financial contributions but also for its role as a catalyst for professional development and growth in museum practice and theory, which enriches our communities. Join us in advocating for the preservation of the IMLS and its essential funding for museums and libraries. Together, we can ensure that these institutions continue to thrive and serve as vibrant centers of learning, inspiration, and community engagement. We encourage everyone who loves libraries and museums to contact your members of Congress here. The DoSeum

