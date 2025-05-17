San Antonio Pets Alive! hosts free ‘Paws in the Park’ event

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may be behind us, but San Antonio Pets Alive! was in a festive mood for its “Paws in the Park” event on Saturday morning.

On its website, the nonprofit described it as its “paw-ty with a purpose.”

The organization had something for everyone at Olmos Basin Park: a fur baby costume contest, a place to adopt for potential dog moms and dog dads, a walk around for owners to get active with their pets and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

At the park, KSAT caught up with a dog mom who took in a three-legged pit bull named Jazz. She shared how adopting the pit bull opened her eyes in a new way.

“It changed me,” she told KSAT. “I consider myself a dog owner, but since having her (Jazz), it changed me to see the problem that is in the city with stray dogs, rescue dogs and rescue shelters filled to capacity. Because of her, I’ve gotten more involved helping rescues.”