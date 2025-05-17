Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Pets Alive! hosts free ‘Paws in the Park’ event

The free event took place Saturday morning at Olmos Basin Park

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio Pets Alive!, San Antonio, Olmos Basin Park, Things To Do

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may be behind us, but San Antonio Pets Alive! was in a festive mood for its “Paws in the Park” event on Saturday morning.

On its website, the nonprofit described it as its “paw-ty with a purpose.”

The organization had something for everyone at Olmos Basin Park: a fur baby costume contest, a place to adopt for potential dog moms and dog dads, a walk around for owners to get active with their pets and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

At the park, KSAT caught up with a dog mom who took in a three-legged pit bull named Jazz. She shared how adopting the pit bull opened her eyes in a new way.

“It changed me,” she told KSAT. “I consider myself a dog owner, but since having her (Jazz), it changed me to see the problem that is in the city with stray dogs, rescue dogs and rescue shelters filled to capacity. Because of her, I’ve gotten more involved helping rescues.”

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

