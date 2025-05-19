Skip to main content
Local News

BCSO looking for missing 17-year-old with diagnosed medical condition

Patrice Angelina Mckinley left her residence on May 15

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Patrice Angelina Mckinley (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old with a diagnosed medical condition.

Patrice Angelina Mckinley left her home on May 15, 2025, and “the family has reason to believe that she might be in the company of a male friend,” according to BCSO.

Mckinley is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires a treatment plan, BCSO said. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

She is known to frequent North New Braunfels Avenue and East Houston Street, BCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding Mckinley’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

