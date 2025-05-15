Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office suspends investigation into disappearance of 74-year-old man

Alvin Tillman was reported missing just before 8:50 a.m. on April 29, 2025, according to Sheriff Joshua Ray.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said it is suspending its weekslong investigation into a man who was reported missing late last month.

Deputies said Alvin Tillman, 74, was reported missing on April 29 in the McQueeney area.

Since Tillman was reported missing, investigators said they have received numerous calls from residents with information on his disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies obtained and reviewed video that showed Tillman left his home “of his own free will” at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

“He (Tillman) departed on foot, traveling northwest on Riverview Rd,” deputies said in a social media post. “He crossed FM 78 and continued northwest on Koepsel Rd, then west on Old San Antonio Rd.”

The sheriff’s office also said there is “no indication of foul play,” Tillman was “of sound mind” and that its investigation into his disappearance is now “suspended.”

Authorities said Tillman will continue to be referred to as a missing person until he is located, as well as his safety and well-being, are verified.

Tips can be reported to the sheriff’s office by calling 830-379-1224, or anonymously to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-877-403-8477.

