SAPD searching for man with medical condition last seen on Northeast Side

Richard “Ricky” Montalvo was last seen Friday in the 11000 block of El Sendero Street on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man with a diagnosed health condition.

Richard “Ricky” Montalvo was last seen Friday in the 11000 block of El Sendero Street on the Northeast Side.

Recommended Videos

Montalvo’s age and the exact time he was last seen were not apparent in a flyer from San Antonio police.

Montalvo has brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 150 pounds and is 4 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a horizontal scar on his forehead and shoulder-length hair.

SAPD said he was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.