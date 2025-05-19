Nightly closure announced at I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – A nightly closure has been announced at the Interstate 35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 19, through Thursday, May 22, for bridge work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program, TxDOT said.

Recommended Videos

A nightly closure has been announced at the Interstate 35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (TxDOT)

TxDOT said drivers on the northbound I-35 frontage road at the Loop 410 South interchange who want to connect to the northbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Rittiman Road will follow detour signs to the southbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Binz Engleman Road.

Drivers can use the signalized turnaround at Binz Engleman Road to enter the northbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Rittiman Road.

TxDOT said the closure is weather permitting and subject to change.

Read also: