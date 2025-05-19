Night closure scheduled at I-35 in Live Oak, TxDOT says

LIVE OAK, Texas – A closure is scheduled Monday night through Tuesday morning on part of Interstate 35 in Live Oak, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The northbound I-35 main lanes from Toepperwein Road to Pat Booker Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday, May 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, for bridge beam installation work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Project, TxDOT said.

Recommended Videos

All traffic on the northbound I-35 main lanes will be redirected to the Toepperwein Road exit to access the northbound I-35 frontage road, TxDOT said.

A closure is scheduled Monday night through Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 in Live Oak, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (TxDOT)

Drivers will continue north to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and continue east to the Pat Booker Road intersection.

TxDOT said drivers should use the eastbound to westbound turnaround to access the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road and use the next available entrance ramp to enter the westbound Loop 1604 main lanes.

Travelers should use the northbound I-35 ramp to return to the northbound I-35 main lanes.

TxDOT said the closure is weather permitting and subject to change.

Read also: