City of Comfort loses nearly 200,000 gallons of water from main break, officials say

Water main break causes city of Comfort to lose nearly 200,000 gallons of water

COMFORT, Texas – The city of Comfort experienced a water main break on Sunday night, losing around 200,000 gallons of water.

According to Keith Marquart, Office Manager of the Kendall County Water Control & Improvement District #1, a fitting came loose in a new development on the North Side of Comfort in what is being called a “freak” situation.

The water main break was reported by several people, who called the water district after noticing a reduction in water pressure.

According to the Comfort Independent School District, this affected Comfort High School and nearby businesses.

Comfort ISD’s superintendent dismissed Comfort High School students at 10:30 a.m., so the water main break would not affect students and staff.

The school is back in session as of Tuesday morning, the district confirmed it for KSAT.

Marquart said around 200,000 gallons of water were lost before they could find and fix the leak. This is almost as much water as they use in a typical day, about 350,000 gallons.

The water district urged locals to conserve water for the rest of Monday. While this has passed, they are still under Stage Four Drought Restrictions as a result of the multi-year drought that has affected most of Texas.