‘It hasn’t been easy’: Memorial in the works for San Antonio man killed in crash on O’Connor Road

SAN ANTONIO – One month after a San Antonio man was hit and killed while riding a bike, his family is fundraising for a memorial.

Lawrence Price, 59, died on April 2 after a car crashed into him on the side of O’Connor Road, authorities said.

His death came as a shock to his son, Wizdom Price.

“I thought I would have more time,” Wizdom said. “It floored me, especially in this way. I would’ve taken it easier if it were old age or some type of complications, but it was out of the blue. It was something that could have been prevented.”

San Antonio police arrested Michael Anthony Hilliard Jr. for hitting Lawrence with his car, the department said.

Hilliard Jr. now faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, Bexar County court records show.

“There has to be some level of accountability or responsibility for what has taken place,” Rose Giannini, Lawrence’s ex-fiancée, said.

SAPD reports 58 deadly accidents so far in 2025. This includes motor vehicle and bicycle accidents. Last year at the same time, SAPD reported 62 deadly accidents.

KSAT asked Lawrence’s son what his message is to the community.

“That the accidents take lives,” Wizdom said. “It’s something that myself and the rest of my family will have to live with for the rest of our lives.”

Wizdom said there are still some loose ends. He said he’s been trying to find the possessions his dad had with him when he died.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Deborah Price, Lawrence’s aunt, said. “It’s been a journey just because of the way that he passed.”

In the meantime, this family is fundraising to hold a memorial this weekend.

“I would want his legacy to be one of joy and one of togetherness,” Wizdom said.