Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a bicyclist who police said was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Northeast Side.

Lawrence Price, 59, died after the collision on April 2 in the 12800 block of O’Connor Road.

San Antonio police said Price was riding his bicycle on the edge of the northbound lanes when the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder, identified as Michael Anthony Hilliard Jr., went off the road.

Hilliard Jr. ultimately struck Price with his vehicle, according to police.

Police said Hilliard Jr. displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was later arrested for intoxication manslaughter, according to SAPD.

Initially, San Antonio police said a vehicle rear-ended the Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the vehicle to swerve off the road and hit the bicyclist.

An updated preliminary report from SAPD did not mention the vehicle that allegedly rear-ended the Nissan Pathfinder.

SAPD said there was a dashcam video of the crash in one of the vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

