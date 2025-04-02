Woman in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a crash early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 10900 block of Loop 410 near Somerset Road.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Equus when she overcorrected the vehicle, swerving into a nearby lane and hitting a guardrail.

The vehicle then went under the overpass and into a ditch below the roadway.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle, but she was coherent when she was taken to the hospital, according to SAPD.

No other vehicles were involved. A portion of Loop 410 was closed for several hours, causing traffic delays on Wednesday. The scene has since cleared.