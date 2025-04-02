Skip to main content
Local News

Woman in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash on Loop 410, police say

Accident caused delays for several hours Wednesday morning

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a crash early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 10900 block of Loop 410 near Somerset Road.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Equus when she overcorrected the vehicle, swerving into a nearby lane and hitting a guardrail.

The vehicle then went under the overpass and into a ditch below the roadway.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle, but she was coherent when she was taken to the hospital, according to SAPD.

No other vehicles were involved. A portion of Loop 410 was closed for several hours, causing traffic delays on Wednesday. The scene has since cleared.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

