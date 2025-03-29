Motorcyclist killed after driving off road, striking median cables, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after driving off the road and striking the center median cables, according to San Antonio police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a person riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 15300 block of Interstate 37 South when he lost control “for an unknown reason,” police said.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a male, was ejected from the Harley after striking the cables, police said.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

