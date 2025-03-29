Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed after driving off road, striking median cables, police say

The motorcyclist has not been identified as of Saturday morning

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after driving off the road and striking the center median cables, according to San Antonio police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a person riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 15300 block of Interstate 37 South when he lost control “for an unknown reason,” police said.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a male, was ejected from the Harley after striking the cables, police said.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

