Puppies rescued after jumping from I-35 overpass onto roof of downtown dog daycare

Two dogs were rescued from the top of a downtown building roof after jumping from a highway overpass.

SAN ANTONIO – Two puppies were rescued Tuesday morning after jumping from an Interstate 35 overpass onto the roof of a downtown dog daycare.

The dogs jumped from the overpass onto Lucy’s Doggy Daycare and Spa, the business said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

“Luckily, they came to the right place, and an incredible rescue mission kicked off,” the post said, in part.

Two dogs ended up on the roof of Lucy’s Doggy Daycare and Spa downtown after jumping from a highway overpass. (Lucy’s Doggy Daycare and Spa)

The San Antonio Fire Department and Animal Care Services were called to the scene, The dogs were rescued from the roof using a firetruck ladder, the post said.

“The firefighters took our very own Lucy’s hero, David, up the ladder,” the post said. “The moment he reached the roof, the dogs ran straight to him, tails wagging, and were safely brought down.”

The two dogs are safe and being cared for by Animal Care Services. (Lucy’s Doggy Daycare and Spa)

The post said both dogs are safe and being cared for by ACS. One of the dogs has a microchip, and ACS is working to reconnect them with their owners.

“We’re so grateful for our community partners and our brave staff who always go the extra mile—or in this case, a few extra feet up,” the post said.

Read also: