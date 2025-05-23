Judson ISD parents relieved, thankful after district votes against closing three schools

CONVERSE, Texas – Parents felt relieved after a tense week in the Judson Independent School District after the district’s board voted to keep three campuses open Wednesday night.

Board members passed motions against closing Candlewood Elementary, Judson Middle School, and Franz Leadership Academy for the time being.

Previously, the district cited financial hardships and declining enrollment as reasons for considering closing the three schools.

However, with the schools remaining open, parents breathed a sigh of relief. KSAT spoke with two mothers who expressed their excitement about the district’s decision.

‘It’s been a great experience for her’

Nieisha Willis, a parent of a Judson Middle School student, told KSAT that her daughter has had a great experience attending the campus.

“We’re a military family, so she was on base, but this is her first year here,” Willis said. ”It’s been a great experience for her. I’m glad that they will be staying open for kids like her.”

‘It’s a family tradition’

Valerie Munoz, who has a daughter attending Candlewood Elementary School, said the possibility of the school’s closure would mean the end of a family tradition.

“I was so relieved and so happy because this is my fourth generation coming here,” Munoz said. “I have three other kids that came here and finished school here.”

Munoz added she has a daughter who is graduating this year and another child who is starting at Candlewood Elementary School.

“I was hoping, too, they would keep it open,” she said. “We really do love this school. It’s a family tradition.”

