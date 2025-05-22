Last day of school is bittersweet as closures loom for some

SAN ANTONIO – Many school districts are celebrating students’ last day of school this week.

Thursday is the last day of school for East Central ISD, South Side ISD, Alamo Heights ISD and the North East Independent School District.

However, the last day is bittersweet for kids at three NEISD campuses.

In February, the school board voted to close Driscoll Middle School, Wilshire and Clear Spring Elementary campuses.

Students will be redirected to other campuses.

The closures are due to a decline in enrollment, according to the district. It’s a problem many school districts have seen, and it caused frustration for some NEISD.

Judson ISD voted not to close three campuses on Wednesday after hearing from the community.

