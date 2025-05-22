Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Last day of school is bittersweet as closures loom for some

NEISD will close three schools, citing a decline in enrollment

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: KSAT Kids, Education, San Antonio
North East Independent School District sign (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Many school districts are celebrating students’ last day of school this week.

Thursday is the last day of school for East Central ISD, South Side ISD, Alamo Heights ISD and the North East Independent School District.

Recommended Videos

However, the last day is bittersweet for kids at three NEISD campuses.

In February, the school board voted to close Driscoll Middle School, Wilshire and Clear Spring Elementary campuses.

Students will be redirected to other campuses.

The closures are due to a decline in enrollment, according to the district. It’s a problem many school districts have seen, and it caused frustration for some NEISD.

Judson ISD voted not to close three campuses on Wednesday after hearing from the community.

Share photos of your last day of school with us on KSAT Connect.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Loading...

KSAT DEALS