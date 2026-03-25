City of San Antonio estimates César E. Chávez Boulevard name change could cost $200K

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents are being asked to weigh in on whether the city should change the name of César E. Chávez Boulevard following troubling allegations involving the late Latino civil rights icon.

After several women accused Chávez of sexual abuse, discussions surrounding the street name change have gained momentum in recent days.

The city is collecting feedback through an online survey that takes about one minute to complete. The survey is open until Thursday, April 2.

The request to consider a name change came from City Council Districts 5 and 2, according to a memo obtained by KSAT.

The city estimates the change could cost more than $200,000.

For residents who live on César E. Chávez Boulevard, the city estimates that it could cost $26 to $51 per household to update identification cards, legal documents and other records.

City officials estimate nearly 300 addresses would need to be updated as a result of the street name change.

Public input meetings are expected in early April in Districts 1, 2, 5, and 6. Dates have not been released yet, however.

A final vote for a name change by the City Council would not happen until late May, according to the city timeline.

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