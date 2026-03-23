City of San Antonio opens survey to rename César E. Chávez Boulevard after sexual abuse allegations

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is seeking residents’ input on the renaming of César E. Chávez Boulevard following sexual abuse allegations against the labor leader.

In a Monday news release, the city said it “wants to hear from all residents, especially those who live along César E. Chávez Boulevard.”

The survey can be taken in English or Spanish. It takes about one minute to complete and will remain open through 5 p.m. April 2.

To take the survey, click here.

According to the city news release, street name changes are only considered “for significant reasons.”

The city said any proposed names should reflect:

History and character

Honoring legacies

Core values

Practical improvements

The city will also host two public community meetings to discuss renaming the boulevard. Dates and locations for the meetings have not yet been announced.

Background

Last week, the city announced it will not observe César Chavez Day on March 31. City officials stated that the city holiday will move to Friday, April 3, or Good Friday.

Across the nation, local governments and institutions have taken steps to rename sites or halt events in Chavez’s name.

Chavez, who died in 1993, is accused of sexually abusing girls and the co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America union, Dolores Huerta, decades ago.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo sent a memo to City Manager Erik Walsh, requesting a series of “listening sessions” to change the name of the street.

>> Texas Education Agency orders public schools to remove mentions of Cesar Chavez from lessons

In the memo, Castillo also said that she wants city staff to explore a fund to assist residents who would shoulder the financial burden of changing the street name.

Texas Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio, suggested city leaders rename the street and proposed honoring Huerta instead.

The César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation in San Antonio also dissolved last week after more than three decades.

In a statement, the organization said it was “deeply saddened and troubled” by the allegations.

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