City of San Antonio will not observe César Chavez Day on March 31, will move city holiday to Good Friday

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SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will not observe César Chavez Day on March 31 following sexual abuse allegations against the labor leader.

In a news release on Thursday, city officials stated that the city holiday will move to Friday, April 3, or Good Friday.

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On March 31, which is Chavez’s birthday, all city offices will remain open for regular business hours.

On April 3, most city offices will be closed in observance of the rescheduled holiday.

Across the nation this week, local governments and institutions have taken steps to rename sites or halt events in Chavez’s name.

Chavez, who died in 1993, is accused of sexually abusing girls and the co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America union, Dolores Huerta, decades ago.

San Antonio has begun to consider a potential name change for César E. Chávez Boulevard.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo sent a memo to City Manager Erik Walsh on Wednesday, requesting a series of “listening sessions” to change the name of the street.

>> San Antonio weighs renaming César E. Chávez Blvd. after sexual abuse allegations against namesake

In the memo, Castillo also said that she wants city staff to explore a fund to assist residents who would shoulder the financial burden of changing the street name.

Texas Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio, suggested city leaders rename the street and proposed honoring Huerta instead.

The César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation in San Antonio also dissolved Wednesday night after more than three decades.

In a statement, the organization said it was “deeply saddened and troubled” by the allegations.

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