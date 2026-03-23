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Texas

Texas Education Agency orders public schools to remove mentions of Cesar Chavez from lessons

Texas Tribune

Sneha Dey

(Ted Soqui/Sipa Usa Via Reuters, Ted Soqui/Sipa Usa Via Reuters)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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The Texas Education Agency on Monday directed all public schools in the state to revise lesson plans to remove mentions of Cesar Chavez after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against the labor leader.

In written guidance, the agency also ordered school districts to cancel any events and activities planned for “Cesar Chavez Day” on March 31, an extension of Gov. Greg Abbott’s state directive to not observe the holiday.

Teachers and labor groups have been grappling with the late civil rights leader’s legacy after a New York Times investigation revealed allegations that Chavez had sexually assaulted and abused women and girls. The activist had strong ties to Texas, where he supported striking farm workers and led a rally at the state Capitol following a march from Rio Grande City to Austin in 1966.

The current state social studies curriculum requires students to learn about Chavez in fifth grade and U.S. history. But the TEA said any teaching of Chavez would also conflict with a portion of the Texas Education Code that says a teacher cannot be compelled to discuss “a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”

The State Board of Education is currently in a process of rewriting the social studies curricula.

2026 Texas Tribune

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