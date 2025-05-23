SAN ANTONIO – Michelin North America said it is recalling nearly 7,000 (6,888) of its Agilis Cross Climate C-Metric tires.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalled tires have chunks of tread rubber that may detach from the shoulder blocks and could increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy has not yet been fully developed, the NHTSA said. The manufacturer said it is still developing a schedule for recall notifications.

Owners can call Michelin’s customer service at 1-888-971-3801.

You can find the recall information here.

The NHTSA recommends the following tips for keeping your tires maintained:

Tire Pressure

Check your tire pressure on all tires, including the spare, at least once a month when the tires are “cold.” This means the car hasn’t been driven for three hours.

Make sure to check your tires’ proper tire inflation pressure in kilopascals (kPA) and pounds per square inch (PSI/psi). The NHTSA said this can be found on the driver’s side door edge or in your owner’s manual. On newer models, a label with this information can be found on a “B-pillar,” which is the driver’s side doorjamb. It may be attached next to the driver’s seating position on an inward-facing surface.

Because a tire can suddenly lose pressure if you drive over a pothole or bump into a curb when parking, it is always best to keep a tire pressure gauge in your vehicle.

Make sure to keep monthly tire check-ups, even if you have a Tire Pressure Monitoring System. These only activate when a tire is significantly underinflated.

Tire Tread

Tires should be replaced when they’re worn down to 2/32 of an inch. You should check this when you’re doing a monthly tire pressure check.

Check the tire’s “treadwear indicators.” These are raised sections that run in-between the tire’s tread. When the tread is level with the tread indicator, it is time to replace the tires.

Another way to check the tread is by placing a penny in the tread with Lincoln’s head upside down and facing you. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, you should replace your tires.

Tire Rotation

Check your owner’s manual for how frequently your tires should be rotated, as this helps reduce irregular wear.

If uneven wear appears or if recommended by the vehicle manufacturer, rotate tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles.

Tire rotation is not recommended for some vehicles. For example, if the front or rear tires are different sizes.

Tire Balancing and Alignment

Tire balancing should be done frequently by a certified technician to ensure the vehicle doesn’t shake or vibrate. New tires should always be balanced when installed.

A wheel alignment keeps your tires going strong and prevents them from veering to the right or left.

Tire Size