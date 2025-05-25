2-year-old grazed by bullet after grabbing parents’ weapon, BCSO says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 2-year-old was grazed by a bullet after grabbing their parents’ weapon and shooting at themself, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene Sunday afternoon in the 6400 block of Candleview Court.

BCSO said the child grabbed the weapon and grazed themself in the forehead.

BCSO said the child was taken to a hospital, and family members inside the residence were detained.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

