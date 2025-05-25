Woman arrested after attacking 2 people with knife on Southwest Side, police say

A woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking two people with a knife on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking two people with a knife on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Vickers Avenue. Police said two brothers were fighting when their mother asked a 30-year-old woman to help break up the fight.

The 30-year-old is a girlfriend of one of the brothers, police said. The woman, who has not been identified as of Sunday morning, proceeded to grab a knife and attack one of the men, police said, “cutting him several times in the upper torso.”

The woman also cut the mother in the hand with the knife before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers were able to locate the woman shortly after in a nearby area. She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

