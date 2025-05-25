Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing on Northwest Side, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged fatal stabbing on the Northwest Side, Bexar County jail records show.

Bexar County jail records indicate that Anthony Alen Burdette was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday.

Burdette is facing a murder charge, a first-degree felony.

The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 5600 block of Fredericksburg Road.

San Antonio police said Burdette pulled out a knife during an argument with another man and stabbed him.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 50, lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police recovered the knife at the scene.

As of Saturday night, the victim’s identification has not been released by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Burdette faces a $200,000 bond, according to Bexar County court records.

