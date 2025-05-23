Skip to main content
Local News

Man detained after fatal stabbing on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Victim, 50, died at hospital

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been detained in connection with a fatal stabbing on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Fredericksburg Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, two men were arguing when one of them, a 44-year-old man, pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 50, lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 44-year-old man was detained near the scene, SAPD said.

Police did not immediately indicate potential charges for him in their report. They did, however, recover a knife at the scene.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identification is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

