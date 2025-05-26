More than 270,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to safety concerns

(Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)

Approximately 282,970 Ford vehicles are being voluntarily recalled because of potential safety concerns.

The potential issues are with the steering and brakes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Navigator/Expedition

Certain 2022 to 2024 Navigator and Expedition vehicles are being pulled because the front brake lines can become damaged and leak fluid, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the parts for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on Monday, the NHTSA said. Owners can contact Ford’s customer line at 1-866-436-7332.

The number for this recall is 25S47.

You can find the recall information here.

F-150

Certain F-150 vehicles are being recalled because the shaft fasteners may be improperly attached to the steering gear, which could make the shaft come loose or detach.

The NHTSA said dealers will inspect and replace the shaft fasteners for free if needed. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Monday.

The NHTSA said owners can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for this recall is 25S46.

You can find the recall information here.