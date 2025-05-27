ME identifies man shot, killed in attempted robbery on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed during an attempted robbery on the Northwest Side.
Dmarcus Bowie, 31, died from gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Background
One person is dead and another injured after a Northwest Side shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Fredericksburg Road. Police said a man in his early 30s attempted to rob a 32-year-old man while armed.
During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired at the 32-year-old man, striking him multiple times, police said.
The victim returned fire with his own firearm, striking the suspect, police said.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion, police said, but crashed into another person’s vehicle before crashing into a house near Babcock Road and Leming Drive, police said.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said. He has not been identified as of Sunday morning.
The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
