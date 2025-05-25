1 dead, another injured after Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Vance Jackson Road and Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another injured after a Northwest Side shooting, according to San Antonio police.

Police said there was an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire.

One man was shot twice, while the other was shot four times, SAPD said.

The vehicle involved in the altercation fled the scene but later lost control, striking a sedan before crashing into a nearby house, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, the man who was shot twice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, who was shot four times, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

At this time, it’s unknown how many people were involved.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

