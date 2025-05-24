No injuries reported after 2 people wearing masks shot at 4 teens downtown, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – No injuries were reported after two people wearing masks allegedly shot at four teenagers downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Blum Street. Police said officers in the area heard gunshots just before the shooting call came in.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, officers found four teenage boys running from the scene. The teenagers were all between 16 and 17 years old, police said.

“Officers were able to stop the males and determined they were victims,” police said in a preliminary report.

The teenagers told officers they were shot at by two unknown males wearing masks in a dark SUV, police said.

No one was injured, but police said the La Quinta hotel on Blum Street was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The suspects are currently unknown, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also: